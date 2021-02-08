Financial Contrast: Synovics Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SYVC) versus Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Synovics Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SYVC) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Synovics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Synovics Pharmaceuticals and Cronos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synovics Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Cronos Group 266.31% -1.61% -1.41%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Synovics Pharmaceuticals and Cronos Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synovics Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Cronos Group 2 4 2 0 2.00

Cronos Group has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential downside of 31.31%. Given Cronos Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cronos Group is more favorable than Synovics Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Synovics Pharmaceuticals and Cronos Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synovics Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cronos Group $25.64 million 168.75 $1.17 billion $0.67 17.93

Cronos Group has higher revenue and earnings than Synovics Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.8% of Cronos Group shares are held by institutional investors. 52.2% of Synovics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Cronos Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cronos Group beats Synovics Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synovics Pharmaceuticals

Synovics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical and dietary supplement products. Its over-the-counter product categories include analgesics, cough and cold tablets, antihistamines, and laxatives and antacids. The company was founded on December 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets. Its brand portfolio includes PEACE NATURALS, a global wellness platform; adult-use brands comprise COVE and Spinach; and hemp-derived CBD brands consists of Lord Jones and PEACE+. Cronos Group Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Synovics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.