$0.45 EPS Expected for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2021


Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.52. Regions Financial reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $18.93 on Friday. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Regions Financial by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

