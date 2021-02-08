Critical Analysis: FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) versus Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP)

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) and Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

FONAR has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

62.1% of FONAR shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of FONAR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 76.3% of Guided Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for FONAR and Guided Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FONAR 0 0 0 0 N/A Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FONAR and Guided Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FONAR $85.69 million 1.37 $8.24 million N/A N/A Guided Therapeutics $40,000.00 164.75 -$1.92 million N/A N/A

FONAR has higher revenue and earnings than Guided Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares FONAR and Guided Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FONAR 8.28% 5.57% 3.99% Guided Therapeutics N/A -29.31% 502.80%

Summary

FONAR beats Guided Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FONAR Company Profile

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment. It provides Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. The company offers non-medical management, including administrative services, billing and collection services, credentialing services, contract negotiations, compliance consulting, purchasing IT services, hiring, conducting interviews, training, supervision and management of non-medical personnel, storage of medical records, office space, equipment, repair maintenance services, accounting, assistance with compliance matters and the development and implementation of practice growth and marketing strategies. The company owns and operates four diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages 35 MRI scanning facilities, including 22 facilities located in New York and 13 situated in Florida. It markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Melville, New York.

Guided Therapeutics Company Profile

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

