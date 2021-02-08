Credit Suisse Group Boosts The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $61.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.54.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW stock opened at $55.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.62. The stock has a market cap of $104.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $16,271,776.64. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,368,896 shares of company stock worth $69,134,218. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 8.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,289 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,601,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,081,000 after buying an additional 52,612 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 9.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,182,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,927,000 after buying an additional 840,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,135,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,449,000 after buying an additional 702,891 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.