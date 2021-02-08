Brokerages Anticipate Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.05. Q2 posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Q2.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $1,296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,277,386.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 50,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 242,022 shares of company stock valued at $28,528,537 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000.

QTWO opened at $142.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Q2 has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $142.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -62.53 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.02.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

