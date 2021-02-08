Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Tata Motors currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of Tata Motors stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03. Tata Motors has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.30.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tata Motors will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 57,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

