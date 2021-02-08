Needham & Company LLC Raises World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target to $65.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.93.

WWE opened at $49.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,700.00. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after buying an additional 192,916 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

