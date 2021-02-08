Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZBH. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.42.

ZBH stock opened at $159.89 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.81. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 999.37, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

