Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APD. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $295.07.

APD opened at $253.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.83. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,809,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,834,000 after purchasing an additional 261,748 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,521,000 after purchasing an additional 139,675 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 583,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,889,000 after purchasing an additional 51,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 525,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,710,000 after acquiring an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

