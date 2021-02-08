Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.38.

ASPN stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $634.62 million, a P/E ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 34,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $409,960.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 9,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $107,108.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,782. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 347,880 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $737,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 73.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 18,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

