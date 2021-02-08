Raymond James Trims Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Target Price to $85.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Baxter International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.31.
NYSE BAX opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.86. Baxter International has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in Baxter International by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.
