Raymond James Trims Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Target Price to $85.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Baxter International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.31.

NYSE BAX opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.86. Baxter International has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in Baxter International by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

