BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BHP Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE:BHP opened at $67.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.14. The company has a market cap of $108.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $74.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 87.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 64.6% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 790 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.