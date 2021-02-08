Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Shares of GAIN opened at $11.65 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $13.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.84 million, a PE ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 160.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth $172,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

