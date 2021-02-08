Comparing C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) & Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL)

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) and Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get C-Bond Systems alerts:

0.2% of Dragon Victory International shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of C-Bond Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for C-Bond Systems and Dragon Victory International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C-Bond Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Dragon Victory International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares C-Bond Systems and Dragon Victory International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C-Bond Systems $600,000.00 31.89 -$7.24 million ($0.08) -1.06 Dragon Victory International $10,000.00 3,595.83 -$1.42 million N/A N/A

Dragon Victory International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than C-Bond Systems.

Risk & Volatility

C-Bond Systems has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dragon Victory International has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares C-Bond Systems and Dragon Victory International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C-Bond Systems -743.46% N/A -1,106.03% Dragon Victory International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dragon Victory International beats C-Bond Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

C-Bond Systems Company Profile

C-Bond Systems, Inc. owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to enhance windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance glasses and properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass. The company serves primarily to glass industry. C-Bond Systems, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Dragon Victory International Company Profile

Dragon Victory International Limited operates a reward-based crowdfunding platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources. The company also provides business incubation services related to marketing, sales and strategic planning, and guidance and general resources in ancillary services, such as human resources, legal, accounting, operations, assisting with feasibility studies, and other types of services. In addition, it offers finder's service to assist companies to obtain loans or additional equity financing, introduce them to potential business partners, find merger candidates or other strategic relationships, or assist with feasibility studies. Further, the company offers procurement services to auto-repair shops that have demands for auto-parts from auto-parts suppliers, and transacting with auto-parts shops. Dragon Victory International Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for C-Bond Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C-Bond Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.