Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) will announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.52). Syndax Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNDX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

In related news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $344,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,177.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 29,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $694,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,607,000 after buying an additional 444,048 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,628,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,144,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.39 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

