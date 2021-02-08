Analysts Expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Endava posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.71 million. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Endava from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Endava presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

DAVA stock opened at $86.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.90, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. Endava has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $86.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 11.9% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,130,000 after buying an additional 153,744 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Endava by 214.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 774,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,437,000 after purchasing an additional 527,795 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Endava by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 750,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 86,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Endava by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 654,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,246,000 after purchasing an additional 157,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Endava by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 491,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

