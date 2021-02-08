Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.31.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PINC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Premier in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,968 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Premier by 56.4% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,078,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,247,000 after purchasing an additional 749,311 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Premier by 70.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,311,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,050,000 after purchasing an additional 540,418 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Premier by 24.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,755,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,618,000 after purchasing an additional 348,155 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Premier by 55.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 752,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,718,000 after purchasing an additional 268,845 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $35.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. Premier has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.31.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.92 million. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

