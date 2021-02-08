Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $173.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.46.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $155.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.47. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $158.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,725 shares in the company, valued at $723,057,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,054 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in Fortinet by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.