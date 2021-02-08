FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the information security company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FEYE. Barclays increased their price objective on FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lowered FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.15.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.26. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $531,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,121,881.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,260,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,949.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,191 shares of company stock worth $4,909,911. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

