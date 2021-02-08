Ocwen Financial (OCN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

Ocwen Financial stock opened at $27.14 on Monday. Ocwen Financial has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $32.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21. The stock has a market cap of $235.68 million, a P/E ratio of 104.59 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Lending segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.