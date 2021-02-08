Service Co. International (SCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SCI stock opened at $52.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.72.

SCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,134,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,738,086.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,294,371.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,423.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 220,616 shares of company stock worth $11,036,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

