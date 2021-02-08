Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $3.98.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASC shares. TheStreet lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Pareto Securities downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ardmore Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.66.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.