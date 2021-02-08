Zacks Investment Research Lowers Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

NASDAQ QRHC opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 million, a P/E ratio of 70.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. Quest Resource has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 million. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRHC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,525,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its position in Quest Resource by 17.6% in the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,903,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Quest Resource by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 533,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 44,546 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Quest Resource by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 424,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 205,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for used motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, solid waste, metals, grease, cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products.

