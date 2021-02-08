Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NANO-X IMAGING LTD is a medical imaging technology company. NANO-X IMAGING LTD is based in Neve Ilan, Israel. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NNOX stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. Nano-X Imaging has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $94.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.73.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 151,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

