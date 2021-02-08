Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFNC opened at $13.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $137.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.94. Mackinac Financial has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $16.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mackinac Financial will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 43.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mackinac Financial by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 136,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 49.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

