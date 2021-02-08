Morgan Stanley Increases Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target to $25.00

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INOV. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.10.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 673.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $27.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $138,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,879.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,996 shares of company stock valued at $302,859. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INOV. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in Inovalon by 27.1% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,061,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,522,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Inovalon during the third quarter worth approximately $9,702,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inovalon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,084,000 after purchasing an additional 313,443 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Inovalon by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,638,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 175,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in Inovalon by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 115,750 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

