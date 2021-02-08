Morgan Stanley Increases Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target to $25.00

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on INOV. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.10.
NASDAQ INOV opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 673.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $27.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86.
In related news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $138,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,879.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,996 shares of company stock valued at $302,859. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INOV. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in Inovalon by 27.1% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,061,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,522,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Inovalon during the third quarter worth approximately $9,702,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inovalon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,084,000 after purchasing an additional 313,443 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Inovalon by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,638,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 175,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in Inovalon by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 115,750 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Inovalon Company Profile
Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.
