Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Dynatrace in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dynatrace’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $55.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.08, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $323,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 61,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $2,710,686.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,075.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock valued at $440,758,190. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

