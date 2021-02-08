JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $67.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

NYSE:DT opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.68. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $326,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $2,165,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,966,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.