SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SITM. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of SiTime in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.71.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $131.00 on Thursday. SiTime has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $143.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.07 and its 200 day moving average is $90.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.86 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $130,342.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,034,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 9,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $764,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,029 shares in the company, valued at $58,247,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,960 shares of company stock worth $7,086,861 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SiTime during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SiTime by 1,056.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SiTime in the third quarter worth about $201,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

