StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $31.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. 140166 upgraded StoneCo from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of StoneCo from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. StoneCo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $85.71 on Friday. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $87.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.51 and a beta of 2.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

