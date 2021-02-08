Truist Raises T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $150.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.38.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $125.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $135.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $212,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 31,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 260.5% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

