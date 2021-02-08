Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.33.

Synaptics stock opened at $119.01 on Friday. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $125.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.10 and its 200-day moving average is $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $104,900.00. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,014 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Synaptics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Synaptics by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

