Analysts Expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $81.10 Million

Brokerages expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to post sales of $81.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.30 million and the highest is $82.90 million. TriCo Bancshares posted sales of $75.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year sales of $318.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $316.40 million to $321.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $319.75 million, with estimates ranging from $316.90 million to $322.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TriCo Bancshares.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TCBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,106,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 864,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,169,000 after buying an additional 26,813 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 160,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $5,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $39.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $41.19.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.