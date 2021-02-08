Trupanion (TRUP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of TRUP opened at $119.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,979.76 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $22.48 and a 12 month high of $125.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.19.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.
Trupanion Company Profile
Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.
See Also: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.