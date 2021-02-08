Trupanion (TRUP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TRUP opened at $119.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,979.76 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $22.48 and a 12 month high of $125.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In other news, insider Asher Bearman sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total transaction of $195,686.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at $593,708.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $722,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,034 shares of company stock valued at $8,852,017 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

