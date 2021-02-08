Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.82 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will report sales of $133.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.94 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported sales of $82.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year sales of $486.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $497.56 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $488.33 million, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $493.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on SASR shares. Gabelli lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. G.Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 493.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $35.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $36.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.