Mastech Digital (MHH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MHH stock opened at $18.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.09 million, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

