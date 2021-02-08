Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on APPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $88.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 293.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.77. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $88.20.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

