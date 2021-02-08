Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Price Target Lowered to $196.00 at SVB Leerink

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $200.00 to $196.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALXN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.28.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $153.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $162.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.77.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

