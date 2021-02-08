AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised AmerisourceBergen from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.80.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $109.69 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $112.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

