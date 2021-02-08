Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Ring Energy has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.69.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 65.82%. Equities analysts predict that Ring Energy will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ring Energy news, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 131,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $93,152.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,181,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,229,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REI. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 36,812 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 125.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 290,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 161,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 67.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 495,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 199,491 shares during the period. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

