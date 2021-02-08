Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

GMDMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital raised shares of Gem Diamonds from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Gem Diamonds from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

OTCMKTS:GMDMF opened at $0.60 on Thursday. Gem Diamonds has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.