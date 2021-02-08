Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSNUY. Nord/LB reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

FSNUY stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $13.66.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

