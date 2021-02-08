W.W. Grainger, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $21.05 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $21.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $19.74.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GWW. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stephens began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.15.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $367.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $394.33 and a 200 day moving average of $376.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $427.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 417.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

