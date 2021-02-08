Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $98.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

CM has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.03.

Shares of CM stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $90.42. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were paid a $1.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 263,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,543,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,641,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,762,000 after acquiring an additional 480,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

