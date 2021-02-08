Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.14 Billion

Brokerages predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will post $3.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.03 billion and the highest is $3.24 billion. Steel Dynamics posted sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year sales of $11.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.73 billion to $11.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.14 billion to $12.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 196,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,289,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $3,838,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $37.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

