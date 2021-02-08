GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,163.03 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $59.24.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.26 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $223,187.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,079.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 500,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $15,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 24.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,414,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,589,000 after buying an additional 468,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 246,038 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at about $3,880,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 1,369.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 234,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 457,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 209,539 shares during the period. 51.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

