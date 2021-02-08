Electromed (ELMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts expect Electromed to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELMD opened at $10.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.60 million, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.48. Electromed has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $19.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities started coverage on Electromed in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

