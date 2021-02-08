Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) (RIV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) (TSE:RIV) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) (TSE:RIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.20).

TSE:RIV opened at C$2.46 on Monday. Canopy Rivers Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.54 and a 12-month high of C$2.66. The company has a current ratio of 30.66, a quick ratio of 30.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.08. The firm has a market cap of C$470.61 million and a P/E ratio of -3.15.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

About Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV.TO)

Canopy Rivers Inc is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

