Blue Bird (BLBD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $281.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.00 million.

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $21.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $26.88. The company has a market cap of $594.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

