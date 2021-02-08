DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DOYU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DouYu International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Benchmark lowered shares of DouYu International from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.06 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, China Renaissance Securities cut DouYu International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.57.

DOYU opened at $14.49 on Thursday. DouYu International has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $17.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.05.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.32. DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in DouYu International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in DouYu International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in DouYu International during the third quarter valued at $276,000. 15.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

